Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Rubicon Technology Price Performance

RBCN stock opened at $0.65 on Friday. Rubicon Technology has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $2.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day moving average is $1.21.

Get Rubicon Technology alerts:

Rubicon Technology Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rubicon Technology

Rubicon Technology Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rubicon Technology stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rubicon Technology, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RBCN Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.87% of Rubicon Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

(Get Free Report)

Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including sheets, rods, tubes, core, ingots, and prisms for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rubicon Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubicon Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.