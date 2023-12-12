Rush Island Management LP Acquires 325,339 Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Rush Island Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,590,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325,339 shares during the quarter. Apartment Income REIT comprises approximately 8.8% of Rush Island Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Rush Island Management LP owned approximately 1.74% of Apartment Income REIT worth $93,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 356.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 148.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AIRC opened at $32.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $28.22 and a fifty-two week high of $40.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.10. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.65%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AIRC. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Truist Financial raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.71.

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 75 communities totaling 26,623 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

