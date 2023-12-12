Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Receives $14.59 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.59.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Sabra Health Care REIT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.4% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 35,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 45.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 80,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBRA opened at $14.13 on Tuesday. Sabra Health Care REIT has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $14.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.16 and a 200-day moving average of $13.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.57.

Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -307.69%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.