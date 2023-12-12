Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Shares Down 6.8%

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY – Get Free Report) shares were down 6.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 1,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 27,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Saipem in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average is $0.28.

Saipem SpA provides energy and infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company operates through divisions Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, and Offshore Drilling. It offers development of subsea fields and pipelaying; installation and lifting of offshore structures; and engineering, implementation, installation, maintenance, modification, and decommissioning activities.

