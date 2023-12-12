Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Prana Capital Management LP

Prana Capital Management LP increased its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 261.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,189 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 92,823.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $50,441,274,000 after acquiring an additional 238,507,009 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after acquiring an additional 10,252,257 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 1,151.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,117,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,503,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 30.2% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,065,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458,227 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. HSBC initiated coverage on Salesforce in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Salesforce from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Salesforce from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.31.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 106,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.97, for a total transaction of $27,419,726.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total transaction of $193,317.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,499,559.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 106,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.97, for a total transaction of $27,419,726.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 867,297 shares of company stock valued at $194,015,410. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $2.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $254.46. 766,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,495,230. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.72. The firm has a market cap of $246.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $263.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

