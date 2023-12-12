Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Position Increased by RAM Investment Partners LLC

RAM Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,625 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Salesforce by 92,823.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $50,441,274,000 after buying an additional 238,507,009 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,653,307 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,644,718,000 after purchasing an additional 143,962 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,357,722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,263,546,000 after purchasing an additional 695,355 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,065,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,519,719,000 after purchasing an additional 149,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Salesforce from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.31.

Salesforce Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $251.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.72. The company has a market cap of $243.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $263.43.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.71, for a total transaction of $3,295,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,816,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,474,969,831.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.71, for a total value of $3,295,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,816,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,474,969,831.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.25, for a total value of $2,152,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,364,605.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 867,297 shares of company stock worth $194,015,410 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

