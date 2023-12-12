Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Salesforce from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Salesforce from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $256.31.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Salesforce

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $252.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $217.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.72. Salesforce has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $263.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $244.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Salesforce will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.71, for a total value of $3,295,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,816,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,474,969,831.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.47, for a total transaction of $2,534,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,936,987.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.71, for a total value of $3,295,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,816,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,474,969,831.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 867,297 shares of company stock valued at $194,015,410 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in Salesforce by 374.1% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Salesforce in the second quarter valued at $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Salesforce in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.