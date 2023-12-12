Sandler Capital Management Cuts Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Sandler Capital Management trimmed its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,069 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,580 shares during the quarter. Martin Marietta Materials comprises about 1.6% of Sandler Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Sandler Capital Management owned about 0.07% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $18,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 37.9% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 131 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $376.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $490.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $474.64.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of MLM opened at $471.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $317.94 and a 1-year high of $474.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $440.97 and a 200 day moving average of $438.87.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 16.10%. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 18.33 EPS for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.