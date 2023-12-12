Sandler Capital Management Grows Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Sandler Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 159.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,420 shares during the period. Charles River Laboratories International accounts for approximately 1.2% of Sandler Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Sandler Capital Management’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $14,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,935,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,685,568,000 after acquiring an additional 66,602 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 8.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,198,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,092,887,000 after purchasing an additional 411,153 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 35.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,506,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $505,821,000 after purchasing an additional 653,790 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,091,017 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $439,636,000 after buying an additional 37,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,750,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $367,961,000 after buying an additional 343,076 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Charles River Laboratories International

In related news, COO Birgit Girshick purchased 1,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $187.82 per share, with a total value of $248,298.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,348,411.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James C. Foster acquired 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $178.05 per share, with a total value of $1,000,641.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,080,586.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Birgit Girshick acquired 1,322 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $187.82 per share, for a total transaction of $248,298.04. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,348,411.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CRL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Guggenheim cut their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $255.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.77.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $206.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.37. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.65 and a 52 week high of $262.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Further Reading

