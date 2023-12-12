Sandler Capital Management Grows Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Sandler Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 406,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,692 shares during the period. Live Nation Entertainment accounts for approximately 3.0% of Sandler Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Sandler Capital Management’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $37,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $229,585,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,689,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 96.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,698,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,841 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,328,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYV stock opened at $87.09 on Tuesday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.25 and a twelve month high of $101.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.65 and a beta of 1.28.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.51. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 162.05%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. On average, analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LYV. Evercore ISI upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.36.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

