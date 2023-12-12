Sandler Capital Management Has $26.87 Million Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Sandler Capital Management increased its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 496,758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,645 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific makes up about 2.2% of Sandler Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Sandler Capital Management’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $26,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth $1,076,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.90.

BSX opened at $55.27 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.40, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.35 and a fifty-two week high of $56.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 8.93%. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $581,099.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,873.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 15,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $872,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 197,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,889,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $581,099.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,795 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,873.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 266,273 shares of company stock valued at $13,959,846 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

