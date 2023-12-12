Sandler Capital Management Has $7.93 Million Stock Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Sandler Capital Management lowered its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 46.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 41,476 shares during the period. Sandler Capital Management’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $7,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,974,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $547,138,000 after purchasing an additional 14,664 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,418,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,292,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,378,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,941,000 after purchasing an additional 87,183 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,248,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,036,000 after purchasing an additional 51,240 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 997,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,008,000 after purchasing an additional 88,779 shares during the period. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on CLH. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clean Harbors

In other news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total transaction of $1,318,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,787 shares in the company, valued at $11,337,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 28,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $4,669,990.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,736,275 shares in the company, valued at $450,117,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total value of $1,318,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,337,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,511 shares of company stock worth $6,008,907 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of CLH opened at $172.90 on Tuesday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.36 and a 12 month high of $178.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $160.97 and its 200-day moving average is $163.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.