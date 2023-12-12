Sandler Capital Management Invests $8.91 Million in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Sandler Capital Management bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 39,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,913,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 153.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 61.2% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $240.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.46. The stock has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.84. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.74 and a twelve month high of $249.26.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 135.34%. The firm had revenue of $677.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $253.00 price objective (up previously from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.57.

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total value of $372,966.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,807,904.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

