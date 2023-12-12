Sandler Capital Management Makes New $3.74 Million Investment in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Sandler Capital Management purchased a new position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 33,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,740,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Entegris by 58.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Entegris by 51.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the second quarter worth about $70,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 2,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total value of $267,847.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,470.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Stock Performance

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $110.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 83.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.29. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.24 and a 1-year high of $114.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $888.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.33 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 5.47%. On average, research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Entegris’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on ENTG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Entegris in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Entegris from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.13.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

