Sandler Capital Management Makes New Investment in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Sandler Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 179,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,981,000. ON Semiconductor accounts for about 1.4% of Sandler Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 47.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $79.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.81. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 1-year low of $59.61 and a 1-year high of $111.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.49.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 33.78% and a net margin of 26.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

ON has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on ON Semiconductor from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.88.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

