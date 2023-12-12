Sandler Capital Management Purchases Shares of 106,410 Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Sandler Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 106,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,469,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Datadog by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Datadog by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 97,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,615,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 601,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,134,000 after purchasing an additional 245,175 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Datadog in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,099,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Datadog by 29.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 24,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DDOG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Datadog from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.45.

DDOG stock opened at $114.73 on Tuesday. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.34 and a 52-week high of $120.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.22. The stock has a market cap of $37.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -956.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $547.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.30 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Datadog news, President Amit Agarwal sold 11,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $1,288,900.86. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 247,071 shares in the company, valued at $28,852,951.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Datadog news, President Amit Agarwal sold 11,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $1,288,900.86. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 247,071 shares in the company, valued at $28,852,951.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.68, for a total transaction of $14,703,506.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 247,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,610,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 594,020 shares of company stock valued at $62,171,245. Company insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

