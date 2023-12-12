Sandler Capital Management Sells 20,051 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Sandler Capital Management reduced its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 20,051 shares during the period. Sandler Capital Management’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $5,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TECH. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Bio-Techne from $115.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. William Blair assumed coverage on Bio-Techne in a report on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Bio-Techne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Bio-Techne from $104.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.73.

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $69.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.40. The company has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.24. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52-week low of $51.79 and a 52-week high of $89.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.63.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $276.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.81 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 14.89%. On average, analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

