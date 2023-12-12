Scge Management L.P. Invests $12.08 Million in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Scge Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 295,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,077,000. Global-e Online accounts for about 0.3% of Scge Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Scge Management L.P. owned about 0.18% of Global-e Online at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Global-e Online by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,819,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,452 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Global-e Online by 1,236.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,969,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,576,000 after acquiring an additional 6,448,167 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Global-e Online by 0.3% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,458,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,591,000 after acquiring an additional 8,905 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its stake in Global-e Online by 31.0% during the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 2,112,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,070,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Global-e Online by 17.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,407,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,620,000 after purchasing an additional 210,107 shares during the period. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global-e Online stock opened at $35.46 on Tuesday. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 52-week low of $18.14 and a 52-week high of $45.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.75.

Global-e Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 15.17% and a negative net margin of 26.73%. The business had revenue of $133.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GLBE shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $48.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.91.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

