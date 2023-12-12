Scge Management L.P. Sells 175,460 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Scge Management L.P. trimmed its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 718,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,460 shares during the period. Okta comprises 1.2% of Scge Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Scge Management L.P. owned approximately 0.44% of Okta worth $49,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Okta by 350.0% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 365.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $163,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,477 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $163,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,477 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 3,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $272,438.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,290.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,542 shares of company stock worth $2,001,505 in the last 90 days. 7.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OKTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Okta from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Okta from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Okta has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.86.

Okta Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $73.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.57 and its 200 day moving average is $74.92. The stock has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.71 and a beta of 0.92. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.71 and a 1-year high of $91.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. Okta had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a negative return on equity of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

Featured Stories

