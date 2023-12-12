Scge Management L.P. Takes $153.56 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Scge Management L.P. purchased a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 363,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $153,556,000. NVIDIA comprises 3.6% of Scge Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $46,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $466.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $457.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $443.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 61.51, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $138.84 and a 1-year high of $505.48.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.11%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,266,542.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total value of $13,478,648.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,918,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,595,248,438.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,730 shares of company stock valued at $35,686,991. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on NVDA. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on NVIDIA from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $630.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $588.38.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

