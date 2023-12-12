Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Trading 4.8% Higher

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.93 and last traded at $18.93. Approximately 94,330 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 432,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.07.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SRRK. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.31. The company has a quick ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.53). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.55) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus acquired 2,199,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.86 per share, with a total value of $15,091,526.66. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,259,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,239,744.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Scholar Rock news, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 35,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $437,937.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 168,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,487.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus acquired 2,199,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.86 per share, with a total value of $15,091,526.66. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,259,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,239,744.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRRK. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 5,832 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Scholar Rock by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Scholar Rock by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 178,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 34,416 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,490,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,217,000 after purchasing an additional 38,917 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

