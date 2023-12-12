Scholtz & Company LLC Acquires New Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Scholtz & Company LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,793,000. Chart Industries makes up about 1.7% of Scholtz & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 78.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the second quarter worth $2,563,000. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 4.6% during the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 11,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the second quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 29.6% during the second quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 383,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,255,000 after buying an additional 87,454 shares during the period.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Chart Industries Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE GTLS opened at $126.64 on Tuesday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.44 and a 12-month high of $184.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of -83.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.14 and a 200 day moving average of $150.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chart Industries

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $897.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Chart Industries had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew R. Cichocki bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $126.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,752.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,337.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $167.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.64.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Chart Industries

Chart Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.