Scholtz & Company LLC Buys 128,369 Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Scholtz & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 360,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,369 shares during the quarter. ProShares Short S&P500 accounts for about 3.1% of Scholtz & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Scholtz & Company LLC owned about 0.30% of ProShares Short S&P500 worth $5,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 5.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 9.1% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 6,660.0% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 32.7% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Short S&P500 Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SH opened at $13.59 on Tuesday. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 1-year low of $13.47 and a 1-year high of $16.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.12.

About ProShares Short S&P500

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

