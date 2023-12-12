Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 510,687 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 824,155 shares.The stock last traded at $45.54 and had previously closed at $45.55.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.11.

Institutional Trading of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 13,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Leo H. Evart Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Leo H. Evart Inc. now owns 14,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

