Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC

Posted by on Dec 12th, 2023

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHVFree Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 983 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $5,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHV. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5,233.3% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

SCHV stock opened at $67.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.07. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $60.99 and a 52-week high of $69.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

(Free Report)

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.