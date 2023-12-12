Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 983 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $5,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHV. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5,233.3% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

SCHV stock opened at $67.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.07. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $60.99 and a 52-week high of $69.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

