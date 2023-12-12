Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) is RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,415 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $9,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHP. BTS Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter valued at about $567,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $51.46 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $49.50 and a 12-month high of $54.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.36.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.