Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 3.8% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $13,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $46,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

SCHD traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,992,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,287,102. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.11. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $78.73. The firm has a market cap of $48.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

