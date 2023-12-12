Scopus Asset Management L.P. Acquires 500,975 Shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) by 473.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 606,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500,975 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.08% of Mobileye Global worth $23,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mobileye Global by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in Mobileye Global by 3.5% during the second quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Mobileye Global by 5.7% during the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Mobileye Global during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,845 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,087.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,495 shares in the company, valued at $4,414,914.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Mobileye Global news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.18 per share, with a total value of $100,087.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 125,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,414,914.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claire C. Mccaskill purchased 27,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,093.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,093.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MBLY opened at $41.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.09 billion, a PE ratio of -513.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of -0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.86. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.73 and a 1 year high of $48.11.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $530.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.77 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MBLY. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Mobileye Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Mobileye Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mobileye Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.14.

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

