Scopus Asset Management L.P. Acquires 925,000 Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) by 451.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,129,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 925,000 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.78% of Constellium worth $19,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSTM. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Constellium by 239.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,826,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,605,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135,115 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Constellium in the first quarter worth approximately $45,696,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Constellium by 77.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,542,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413,208 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Constellium during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,057,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Constellium by 517.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,463,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,339,000 after buying an additional 1,226,857 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:CSTM opened at $17.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.32. Constellium SE has a fifty-two week low of $11.12 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.16.

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Constellium had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Constellium SE will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSTM. TheStreet raised shares of Constellium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Constellium from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, other transportation and industrial end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

