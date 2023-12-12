Scopus Asset Management L.P. Boosts Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 526.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 940,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 790,000 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $21,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,341,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,213,856,000 after buying an additional 392,821 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Marathon Oil by 4.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,618,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $422,150,000 after purchasing an additional 775,533 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 14,650,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $337,247,000 after purchasing an additional 119,850 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,680,680 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $231,949,000 after purchasing an additional 111,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $194,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Stock Down 0.2 %

Marathon Oil stock opened at $24.05 on Tuesday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $32.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.40. The firm has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

Marathon Oil declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to buy up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 53,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $1,444,551.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,232,811.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total transaction of $1,381,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,504 shares in the company, valued at $4,738,655.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 53,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $1,444,551.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,232,811.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 341,470 shares of company stock valued at $9,341,479. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Further Reading

