Scopus Asset Management L.P. Buys 334,545 Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,384,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 334,545 shares during the quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $29,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in O-I Glass by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,032,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $512,610,000 after buying an additional 168,807 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,597,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,789,000 after acquiring an additional 291,640 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,462,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $442,001,000 after acquiring an additional 56,192 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in O-I Glass by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,841,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,643,000 after acquiring an additional 54,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in O-I Glass by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,187,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,650,000 after purchasing an additional 667,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on OI. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on O-I Glass from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of O-I Glass from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.90.

O-I Glass Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE OI opened at $15.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.15 and its 200-day moving average is $18.55. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.56 and a 1 year high of $23.57.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

O-I Glass Profile

(Free Report)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.