Scopus Asset Management L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Scopus Asset Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 37,000 shares during the quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of HEICO worth $26,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in HEICO in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in HEICO in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in HEICO during the second quarter valued at $130,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HEICO in the first quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Essex LLC bought a new stake in shares of HEICO in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.77% of the company’s stock.

Get HEICO alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of HEICO in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of HEICO from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of HEICO in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of HEICO in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 23,477 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total transaction of $3,901,877.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,694,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,617,756.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HEICO Stock Up 2.3 %

HEI opened at $182.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 2.50. HEICO Co. has a one year low of $147.69 and a one year high of $183.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.87.

About HEICO

(Free Report)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.