Scopus Asset Management L.P. Invests $16.95 Million in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 590,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,945,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.33% of Schneider National at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Schneider National by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schneider National during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Schneider National by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,137,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,515,000 after acquiring an additional 71,701 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Schneider National by 20.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National during the first quarter worth about $3,695,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schneider National Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SNDR opened at $24.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.97. Schneider National, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.39 and a fifty-two week high of $31.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Schneider National Dividend Announcement

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.18). Schneider National had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SNDR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Schneider National from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Bank of America lowered Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Schneider National in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Schneider National currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.40.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment across either network or dedicated configurations.

Featured Stories

