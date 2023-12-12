Scopus Asset Management L.P. Invests $19.16 Million in Crane (NYSE:CR)

Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 215,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $19,161,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.38% of Crane as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Crane by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Crane by 1,845.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Crane in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crane during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Crane by 768.3% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Crane in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Crane in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Crane in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.43.

Insider Activity at Crane

In related news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 27,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total value of $2,893,913.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,174.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 27,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total transaction of $2,893,913.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,174.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 22,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total transaction of $2,399,595.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,343,750.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crane Stock Performance

Shares of CR stock opened at $107.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. Crane has a fifty-two week low of $67.28 and a fifty-two week high of $110.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.44.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $530.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.32 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Analysts expect that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Crane Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Crane’s payout ratio is presently 9.54%.

About Crane

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

