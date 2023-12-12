Scopus Asset Management L.P. Makes New $9.24 Million Investment in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 226,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,243,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Avient during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Avient during the 1st quarter worth approximately $431,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Avient by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 48,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Avient by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 179,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,345,000 after acquiring an additional 27,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avient by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,111,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,752,000 after acquiring an additional 38,507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Avient
In other news, CEO Robert M. Patterson acquired 24,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.55 per share, for a total transaction of $839,703.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 610,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,106,491.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Avient Price Performance
AVNT stock opened at $36.56 on Tuesday. Avient Co. has a 1 year low of $27.73 and a 1 year high of $44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62, a PEG ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.48.
Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Avient had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 18.41%. The company had revenue of $753.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Avient Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.257 per share. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.23%.
Avient Company Profile
Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.
