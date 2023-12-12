Scopus Asset Management L.P. Purchases 299,636 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 1,181.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 299,636 shares during the quarter. Waste Connections makes up about 1.3% of Scopus Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Scopus Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.13% of Waste Connections worth $46,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 2,428.6% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Waste Connections Trading Up 2.3 %

Waste Connections stock opened at $141.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.74 and a 200 day moving average of $137.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.66. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.83 and a 12-month high of $145.86.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 13.95%. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.06.

View Our Latest Research Report on Waste Connections

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.