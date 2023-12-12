Scopus Asset Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 130,000 Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 130,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,055,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of Autoliv at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Autoliv by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,587 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Autoliv by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Autoliv by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,903 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALV has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Autoliv from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Autoliv from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Autoliv from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Danske downgraded shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.10.

Autoliv Stock Performance

ALV opened at $101.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.79 and its 200 day moving average is $94.54. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.65 and a 12-month high of $105.89.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The auto parts company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.13). Autoliv had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Autoliv’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

Autoliv Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

Autoliv Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Further Reading

