Scopus Asset Management L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Scopus Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 34.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 62,250 shares during the period. Linde makes up about 1.2% of Scopus Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Scopus Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Linde were worth $44,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Linde by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,434,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,122,411,000 after purchasing an additional 147,415 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Linde by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,118,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,666,886,000 after buying an additional 134,593 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,066,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,644,351,000 after buying an additional 303,502 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Linde by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,856,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,518,320,000 after acquiring an additional 91,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Linde by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,568,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,639,518,000 after buying an additional 233,348 shares during the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LIN shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC increased their target price on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.00.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,158,796.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $408.24 on Tuesday. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $302.17 and a 12 month high of $416.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $390.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $381.72. The firm has a market cap of $197.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

About Linde

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.