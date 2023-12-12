Scopus Asset Management L.P. Sells 17,500 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Scopus Asset Management L.P. lessened its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the period. Lululemon Athletica accounts for 1.8% of Scopus Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Scopus Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.13% of Lululemon Athletica worth $64,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 225.0% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of LULU opened at $502.74 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $286.58 and a twelve month high of $507.44. The stock has a market cap of $63.88 billion, a PE ratio of 63.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $414.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $390.26.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup set a $520.00 price target on Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $495.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $481.23.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

