Scopus Asset Management L.P. Sells 262,500 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Scopus Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 587,500 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 262,500 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises approximately 1.4% of Scopus Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Scopus Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $49,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 15,912 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $1,020,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in TJX Companies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,464,007 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $293,714,000 after purchasing an additional 86,759 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 3,696,503 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $313,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,351 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 9.5% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 18,355 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX Companies stock opened at $90.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.92 and a twelve month high of $93.78. The company has a market capitalization of $103.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,514,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at $51,307,911.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

