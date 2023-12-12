Scopus Asset Management L.P. Sells 40,000 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Scopus Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 499,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Vontier were worth $16,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vontier by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,668,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,436,000 after buying an additional 228,497 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Vontier by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,898,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,361,000 after acquiring an additional 221,705 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vontier by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,414,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,994,000 after purchasing an additional 62,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vontier by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,715,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,784 shares during the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vontier Stock Performance

NYSE:VNT opened at $34.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.50. Vontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.13 and a fifty-two week high of $34.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.24.

Vontier Announces Dividend

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. Vontier had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 67.42%. The company had revenue of $765.40 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VNT. Citigroup upped their price objective on Vontier from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vontier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.43.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

