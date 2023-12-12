Scout Investments Inc. Acquires 554,244 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,176,254 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 554,244 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Citizens Financial Group worth $38,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 93.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 48.7% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $29.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.16 and a 200 day moving average of $27.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $44.82.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.06). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.79.

View Our Latest Report on Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.