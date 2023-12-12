Scout Investments Inc. Buys 12,729 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,837 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,729 shares during the period. Pioneer Natural Resources comprises about 1.1% of Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $53,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PXD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 98,082.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 30,022,120 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,219,983,000 after purchasing an additional 29,991,542 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $968,877,000 after buying an additional 1,343,601 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $260,488,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 75,598.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996,195 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $227,521,000 after acquiring an additional 994,879 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,709,765 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $354,229,000 after acquiring an additional 541,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PXD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $251.00 to $264.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.38.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:PXD opened at $223.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.85. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $177.26 and a fifty-two week high of $257.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.31.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 23.48%. Analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $3.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $12.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.88%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Further Reading

