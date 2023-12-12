Scout Investments Inc. Buys 37,809 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 466,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 37,809 shares during the period. Chart Industries accounts for 1.5% of Scout Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Scout Investments Inc. owned 1.09% of Chart Industries worth $75,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 32.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,709,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after purchasing an additional 10,664 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GTLS. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $224.00 price target on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. HSBC began coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Chart Industries from $167.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Chart Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.64.

GTLS stock opened at $126.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.84. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.44 and a 1 year high of $184.65.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $897.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Chart Industries had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chart Industries news, Director Andrew R. Cichocki bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $126.88 per share, with a total value of $50,752.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,337.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

