Scout Investments Inc. Cuts Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,049 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 16,901 shares during the period. Lululemon Athletica makes up 1.0% of Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Lululemon Athletica worth $47,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LULU opened at $502.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $414.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $390.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.88 billion, a PE ratio of 63.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.35. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $286.58 and a one year high of $507.44.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $540.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $366.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $376.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $481.23.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

