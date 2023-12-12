Scout Investments Inc. Has $36.04 Million Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 30,671 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.13% of Gartner worth $36,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 6.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Gartner by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 42,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,502,000 after buying an additional 14,618 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Gartner by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 27,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,044,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 98,889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,415,000 after buying an additional 19,892 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,085,000 after acquiring an additional 102,709 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IT opened at $457.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a PE ratio of 39.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.32. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $292.60 and a 12-month high of $460.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $387.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $362.04.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 206.71%. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $366.50.

In related news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.56, for a total value of $40,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,254.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.56, for a total value of $40,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,254.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.13, for a total value of $14,045,290.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,145,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,707,948.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,624 shares of company stock valued at $32,163,017 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

