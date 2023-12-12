Scout Investments Inc. Has $37.56 Million Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,773 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.07% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $37,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 150,224.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 339,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $726,690,000 after acquiring an additional 339,508 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,560,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 82,050.6% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 257,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 257,639 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at $10,948,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $248,604,000. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,044 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,830.95, for a total value of $1,911,511.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $42,747,189.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total transaction of $2,067,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,526,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,044 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,830.95, for a total transaction of $1,911,511.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,747,189.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,677 shares of company stock worth $9,405,538 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $2,293.86 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,344.05 and a 52-week high of $2,302.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,029.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,999.03. The company has a market capitalization of $62.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.33.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.46 by $0.90. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.51 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMG. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,391.00 to $2,260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,375.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,180.78.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Stories

