Scout Investments Inc. Has $38.18 Million Holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,853 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.93% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $38,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 712.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,257,000 after buying an additional 166,320 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $228,701,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,821,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,748,000. Finally, Wallace Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,176,000 after acquiring an additional 8,357 shares during the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Weston M. Hicks purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,480.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,480,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,414,171.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of WTM opened at $1,487.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,489.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,490.36. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1,299.85 and a 12 month high of $1,617.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.43.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $27.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $577.90 million during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 2.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on White Mountains Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Analysis on White Mountains Insurance Group

About White Mountains Insurance Group

(Free Report)

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.