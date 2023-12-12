Scout Investments Inc. Has $39.60 Million Stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 552,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 69,799 shares during the period. Brown & Brown makes up about 0.8% of Scout Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Brown & Brown worth $39,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BRO. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 142.7% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 25,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 15,159 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth about $142,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,227,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 362,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,838,000 after acquiring an additional 105,691 shares during the last quarter. 70.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $176,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,554,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $74.98 on Tuesday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $52.82 and a one year high of $75.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.24.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 19.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BRO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.33.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

