Scout Investments Inc. Has $68.55 Million Stock Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,783,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 478,288 shares during the quarter. STAG Industrial makes up approximately 1.4% of Scout Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.99% of STAG Industrial worth $68,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STAG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Insider Activity at STAG Industrial

In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,340 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $1,101,948.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,815.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other STAG Industrial news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $1,101,948.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,815.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $114,817.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,290.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $36.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.01 and a 1 year high of $38.83.

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.1225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.12%.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

